Former Gunner on verge of China transfer

Former Spain international Jose Antonio Reyes has revealed that he is close to sealing a fresh challenge in the Chinese Super League.

The 34-year-old has represented the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Benfica, and Atletico Madrid in a well-travelled career, and he recently left Espanyol following the expiry of his contract.



Reyes, who has 21 caps with Spain, is on the verge of finalising his move to the Far East with a few formalities left to be solved.



"It's almost done and I will go to play in China," Reyes told Gol TV. "There are still some minor details to resolve but the next two years I will play there."



According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard will link up with Gus Poyet's Shanghai Shenhua, where he will feature alongside Argentine superstar Carlos Tevez.



Reyes holds the record for being the only player to have won five Europa League titles - two with Atletico Madrid, and three during his second stint with Sevilla.

