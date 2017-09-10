Chelsea and Liverpool chasing Uruguayan youngster

Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool are both in the market to sign Uruguayan youth captain Sebastian Caceres . The under-18 international plays in his homeland for Liverpool FC and could be set for a £10 million move to England.





According to The Metro, the highly rated youngster has been monitored by both Premier League sides and the duo will do battle to snap up the versatile defender in the upcoming transfer window. Caceres has Spanish second nationality and would not require a work permit to play in the Premier League.



Barcelona were believed to be in pole position to sign Caceres, according to the Sun, but the Uruguayan would favour a move to England to play for Liverpool, where the defender's idol Luis Suarez kicked off his career in the European top leagues. According the report in the Sun, Caceres has also had a trial spell playing for Eredivisie champions Feyenoord but the Dutch club could not afford a permanent transfer.

