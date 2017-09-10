Arsenal to return for Man City star in January

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will reportedly return with a fresh attempt to sign Raheem Sterling when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

The England international was a target for the Gunners in the dying stages of the summer transfer window as they tried to sign him in a player plus cash deal for Alexis Sanchez.



City manager Pep Guardiola recently admitted that there was zero chance of offloading the winger during the recently concluded transfer window, but according to The Mail, the Gunners could retain their interest at the start of 2018.



The north London club have also been given hope by the fact that Sterling would prefer a return to the English capital where he could earn more playing time.



The Englishman has scored two league goals in three league outings for City this season, and Guardiola insists that he has more room to improve. Sterling has three years remaining on his existing deal at the Etihad where he is said to be earning around £180,000-a-week.





