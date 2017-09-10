Antonio Conte urges fans to keep patience over Eden Hazard

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has urged the fans to keep patience over Belgium international Eden Hazard , who will be slowly integrated into the starting lineup.

The attacker managed just 12 minutes of Premier League action for Chelsea at Leicester City with Conte still looking to get the Belgian back to full fitness.



Speaking on the club's official website, Conte admitted that Hazard's return is a pleasant news for the club, although he would need more time to recover completely from his ankle problem.



"This is good news for us," he said. "For sure he needs time to be 100 percent but for us his recovery is very important.We all know very well the importance of this player for us."



"Now we must have patience to give him the possibility to improve his form, but I am pleased for him because after a bad injury it’s great to see him with us."



Hazard played a key role during Belgium's World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece during the break, and it comes as a surprise that Conte is still reluctant to offer him a start.



Chelsea entertain three-time Azerbaijani champions Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and Hazard could possibly make an appearance from the off.



After the midweek clash, the Blues will back on Premier League duty against London rivals Arsenal with whom they are unbeaten at home since the 2012-13 season.

