Ivan Gazidis to have more control over Arsenal transfer deadlings

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has reportedly shifted his office to the Gunners' Colney training ground larger role with chief transfer negotiator Dick Law having decided to step down from his position.

Law had been in the role for the past eight years, but he will quit from the position at the end of September due to family reasons.



The Gunners had a fairly dull transfer window following the signings of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette, and this could be one of the reasons behind the decision.



Thomas Lemar, Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe were among the big names linked with the north London club, but they failed to convince any of those players to move to the Emirates.



According to The Mail, Gazidis has moved his office to the Gunners' training ground and has started 'working regularly' amid the impending exit of Law.



Gunners chief executive Gazidis has also received criticism of late after he claimed that the club had improved during the recent summer transfer window.

