Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit Real Madrid

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to quit Real Madrid amid the club's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe over the summer.





The European champions were heavily linked with the French wonderkid over the year after he admitted that he is a huge admirer of Real boss and World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.



Despite this, the Spanish giants never really tried to sign the attacker and left him to join Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan ahead of a mega transfer next summer.



In a report covered by Don Balon, Ronaldo was not pleased with the club's interest in Mbappe, and this prevented the La Liga holders from making a concrete offer to AS Monaco.



It is added that several other players were also unhappy with the Mbappe link due to the wages talked about for the teenager.



Real Madrid have made an average start to the La Liga season with just five points from their opening three games, and they appear to be already missing Ronaldo's presence.



The Portugal international is still serving his five-match suspension after shoving the referee for his sending off in the Spanish Super Cup triumph over Barcelona.

