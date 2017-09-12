Real Madrid interested in RB Leipzig striker?

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner , who is also a transfer target for Liverpool.





The Bundesliga outfit have already done business for one of their key players with Naby Keita due to join Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.



According to Sport 1, the European champions are monitoring the situation of Werner, who bagged 21 goals during Leipzig's maiden season in the Bundesliga.



Werner has also made a huge impression with the German national side with six goals scored in just eight outings, and his progress has already led to comparisons with former country great Miroslav Klose.



Real Madrid are currently short of striking options following Alvaro Morata's departure to Chelsea, and their scouts had recently watched Werner score a brace for Germany against Norway, as per La Sexta.



Despite the interest, Sport 1 claims that Leipzig will be reluctant to sell their marksman in the near future as they have already agreed on a £50m plus deal to sell Keita to Liverpool in 10 months' time.

