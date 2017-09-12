Diego Costa close to sealing Atletico Madrid return

Chelsea could reportedly finalise an agreement with Atletico Madrid for wantaway striker Diego Costa this week.

The Spain international has refused to return to the Blues' training ground since the start of the season due to his ongoing rift with manager Antonio Conte.



Conte had sent Costa a text message in June stating that he did not feature in his first-team plans, and the 28-year-old has since spent his time in his native Brazil.



According to Marca, the Premier League holders were initially reluctant to sanction Costa's move to Atletico Madrid due to his self-imposed exile.



However, they are now prepared to soften their stance on the marksman with Atleti likely to negotiate a club-record £54m sum for his services.



Atleti are banned from registering any players until the turn of the year, but the Blues are nevertheless willing to settle an agreement for their controversial striker.



Costa has recently been included in the Blues' 25 man Premier League squad, but he could yet pursue a temporary move elsewhere until the New Year.



The Portuguese transfer window only closes on September 22, and he still has the chance of joining the likes of Porto, Benfica or Sporting.

