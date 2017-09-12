Turkish club made direct contact with Jack Wilshere

Trabzonspor chief Muharrem Usta has admitted that the club were close to signing Arsenal outcast Jack Wilshere during the summer transfer window.

The England international had been the subject of a late approach from the Super Lig outfit, but the Gunners were not keen on his exit.



Speaking to Turkish-Football, Muharrem revealed that he had held 'direct talks' with the midfielder, but the club could not finalise a temporary deal for his services.



“I held direct talks with Jack Wilshere.” he said. “We wanted him on loan and were close to a deal but the move stalled at the last moment.”



Wilshere has since been included in the Gunners' Premier League and Europa League squads, and he could make his first appearance of the season later this month.



Francis Coquelin is likely to be out for an extended period with a hamstring injury, and this could see Wilshere get some playing time, although it could be restricted to the Cup and European games.



Wilshere has made 159 appearances for the north London giants across all competitions since making his debut back in 2008.

