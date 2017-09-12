Antonio Conte confirms injury setback for midfielder ahead of Qarabag clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that Danny Drinkwater will have to wait for his Blues debut after he sustained another injury setback in training.

The England international had missed the opening three games of the campaign for Leicester City with a thigh injury before making the move to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day.



Drinkwater was an unused substitute during the Blues' 2-1 triumph over the Foxes last weekend, but he has since sustained a calf injury in training.



Speaking to reporters, Conte revealed that Drinkwater suffered the problem on Sunday and he will be assessed prior to the Champions League opener against Qarabag.



"Danny Drinkwater had a muscular problem in his calf and we are waiting to check the problem but only this, yes." he said via ESPN.



Meanwhile, Conte also admitted that he will rotate the squad through the month with the Blues having to play six games before the next international break.



He added: "It's normal when you have to play six games in 21 days to rotate my players. I'm very calm about this because I trust my players."



The likes of Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas and David Zappacosta could all line up against newcomers Qarabag, who have made the 6000-mile trip from Azerbaijan to the English capital.



Chelsea have made a good start to their Premier League season with nine points from their opening four games, and this sees them placed third in the league standings.

