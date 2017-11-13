Atletico Madrid plot summer swoop for Arsenal midfielder

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly earmarked Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil as a potential target for the summer transfer window.





The Germany international has less than eight months left on his existing Gunners deal, and his situation has caught the eye of numerous including Manchester United.



According to The Sun, Atleti boss Diego Simeone is looking to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Ozil's future as he looks to lure him back to Madrid.



The La Liga outfit will have their transfer embargo overturned at the turn of the year, and Ozil has been identified as a probable replacement for Saul Niguez, who they feel will leave for Manchester United next summer.



Atleti are prepared to offer Ozil with a contract worth £200,000-a-week, although it still remains below the £330,000-a-week wages, he is said to demand at Arsenal.



The former Real Madrid man has struggled with minor injuries at Arsenal this season, and this has limited his contribution to just one goal and two assists across all competitions.

