Liverpool keeping tabs on former player amid uncertainty over Philippe Coutinho's future

Liverpool are reportedly mulling over a potential move for AC Milan attacker Suso amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of leading playmaker Philippe Coutinho .

The Merseyside giants refused to cash in on the Brazil international during the summer despite the player himself handing in a transfer request to push through a move to Barcelona.



Regardless of this, both Barca and Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up bids for the Reds attacker when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.



According to The Star, the Reds are determined not to sell one of their star performers, but they have nevertheless looked into potential replacements including former player Suso.



The 23-year-old has become an integral part of the AC Milan side over the past year, and he has started the new season in fine fashion with six goals in 19 appearances.



Suso currently has a £35m release clause in his present deal and this is a figure the Reds would fancy triggering, should Coutinho part ways with the club.

