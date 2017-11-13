David Moyes planning raid on former club to sign Belgian attacker

New West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly planning an approach to sign Kevin Mirallas from Everton this winter.

The Belgium international failed to make the matchday squad during this month's 3-2 comeback win over Watford in the Premier League.



Shortly after, it was revealed that both he and Morgan Schneiderlin were excluded by caretaker David Unworth after they showed a poor attitude in training.



According to The Mirror, Moyes is keen a reunion with Mirallas whom he signed for the Merseyside club from Olympiakos back in the summer of 2012.



However, any discussions could be put on hold until the Toffees pursue a potential successor for Ronald Koeman who was dismissed from his head coach position last month.



Mirallas has notched 38 goals in over 175 appearances for Everton in all competitions. He has also amassed 10 goals in 56 caps for Belgium, and any reduced gametime could affect his chances of making the World Cup squad.

