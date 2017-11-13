Arsenal Injury Update: Duo tipped to make comebacks, Giroud doubtful

Arsenal could be with the services of both Danny Welbeck and David Ospina when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby this weekend.





Welbeck sustained a hamstring injury during the Gunners' 2-1 defeat at Watford in mid-training but he has since made good progress to put him in the reckoning for the Spurs game, Evening Standard reports.



Meanwhile, Ospina was similarly out with a groin problem last month, and he is likely to replace Matt Macey on the Gunners bench with Petr Cech certain to start between the sticks.



However, there is an injury concern over backup striker Olivier Giroud, who sustained a thigh strain during France's 2-0 friendly triumph over Wales in which he scored.



The 31-year-old has played second fiddle to compatriot Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal this season, but he is nevertheless prepared to stick with the club due to his fruitful relationship with manager Arsene Wenger.



Arsenal currently trail Spurs by four points in the league standings, and they will be determined to bag their first victory over their city rivals in more than three seasons in order to keep up in the top-four race.

