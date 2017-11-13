Arsenal to sign Lyon captain on a club-record deal?

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced negotiations to pursue the services of Lyon skipper Nabil Fekir .





The France international has been in splendid for Les Gones this term, contributing 13 goals and four assists across all competitions.



Both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have declined to extend their contracts beyond the end of the current campaign, and it is suggested that the pair could be sold in the New Year to fund a club-record deal for Fekir.



Arsene Wenger's side spent a record sum of £52m to pursue Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in the summer, and they are now prepared to lure his former teammate in a deal potentially worth £60m.



Fekir, who is also a target for Barcelona, was previously linked with the north London club during the 2015/16 campaign before he sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury.



The 24-year-old is capable of playing on the right wing or as a striker aside from his preferred number 10 role, and he could prove a valuable addition in the Gunners ranks to push for a top-four league finish in the backend of the season.

