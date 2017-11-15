Arsenal to give up on Thomas Lemar?

Arsenal are reportedly looking at alternative options to Thomas Lemar as they look to strengthen their attack midway through the Premier League season.

Both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will enter the final six months of their respective contracts in January, and it is suggested that the Gunners are already searching for potential replacements.



According to The Mirror, the Gunners have second thoughts over a renewed approach for Lemar amid interest from Champions League clubs as well as the demands from AS Monaco.



The FA Cup holders made a club-record £90m bid to sign Lemar prior to last summer's transfer deadline, but the attacker decided against pursuing the move.



Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Yacine Brahimi and Nabil Fekir in recent weeks with Sanchez, in particular, said to have re-emerged as a winter target for Manchester City.



The Citizens had a £60m bid rebuffed for Sanchez last summer, and he could now be available for just half the sum, should Arsenal sanction his sale in the New Year.

