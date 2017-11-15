Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid next summer?

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly turned down the prospect of extending his contract as he eyes a potential exit from the Bernabeu next summer.





The 32-year-old joined the European champions from Manchester United way back in 2009, and he has since become the club's all-time scorer with 414 goals in just 407 appearances across all competitions.



Back in the summer, Ronaldo had considered parting ways with Los Blancos due to the Spanish tax allegations, but he was eventually convinced to stay put in Madrid.



However, Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones now claims that the Portugal international wants to end his long-term association with Los Blancos next summer after informing Florentino Perez that he will not extend his contract beyond 2021.



The four-time Ballon d'Or winner is said to be unimpressed with the club's failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe earlier in August after they lost out his services to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo has won 13 trophies during his time in the Spanish capital, including three Champions League crowns in the past four seasons.

