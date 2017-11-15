Didier Drogba planning to retire from professional football

Former Chelsea great Didier Drogba has revealed his intention to retire from professional football at the end of the United Soccer League season.

The Ivorian footballer is currently plying his trade for American club Phoenix Rising for whom he joined on a free transfer earlier this year.



Drogba, 39, has notched 10 goals in just 14 appearances for Phoenix this term, but he has now stressed that the current campaign could be the final one of his playing career.



He told RMC Sport: "Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season. At some point you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects. It's good to play, but at 39, it holds me back a bit."



Drogba started his initial career with French club Le Mans in 1998, and he looks set to complete two decades in the beautiful game before calling time on his career.



The veteran's success vastly came with Premier League giants Chelsea, where he managed 381 appearances in two separate spells. He won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the prestigious Champions League during his time in west London.

