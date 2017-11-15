Petr Cech: Tottenham Hotspur need to win silverware to show progress

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech insists Tottenham Hotspur are not superior team in north London as the sides prepare for Saturday's Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.





The Gunners have failed to defeat their north London counterparts since March 2014, but Cech insists that there has not been a power shift between the Premier League clubs.



He told Sky Sports: "I don't think [there has been a power shift]. We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur. Our target is to win the title and be successful during the season, not necessarily looking at what Tottenham are doing.



"They've been there in the last few years so now I think they have to make sure they win something to show the progression. Success is ultimately winning trophies."



Mauricio Pochettino's side finished above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years last season, but they nevertheless ended the campaign empty-handed unlike the Gunners, who won their third FA Cup in four years.



Spurs had injury doubts over the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane during the international break, but the duo are likely to feature in Saturday's game, which could prove key to their title credentials.



Tottenham Hotspur have won just twice in Arsenal's homeground in the Premier League era, and they are up against a side, which has won 13 of their 15 games at the Emirates in 2017.





