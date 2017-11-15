Adrien Silva 'disgusted' by transfer injustice

Portugal international Adrien Silva feels 'disillusioned' after he failed to seal a summer move to Leicester City prior to the proposed transfer deadline.

The Euro 2016 winner saw his deal to Leicester delayed by 14 seconds, and this has left him with no choice but to wait until the New Year to secure his transfer.



While the midfielder has been allowed to train with his Foxes teammates, the 28-year-old admits that he feels disgusted with Sporting having held up his move until the dying stages of last summer's transfer window.



Silva told RTP: "I had a lot of desire to talk about the injustice. I was disgusted by this, but people calmed me, they advised me that I had to let go of a painful time to express myself in a calmer, less aggressive way. It was the best decision.



"The negotiations for my transfer to Leicester were very difficult. I had to make a lot of concessions to Sporting. I cannot hide that it was a big disappointment. I felt a great disillusionment with everything that happened, which I was not responsible for, but I am the big loser. It is not a short time without playing."



As a result, Silva has lost his place with the Portugal national side, although Fernando Santos has given him the backing, should he impress with Leicester in the second half of the season.



Leicester have had an upturn in form since Claude Puel's appointment as the new head coach, and they are currently placed 12th in the standings with 13 points. They have a tough test this weekend where they host leaders Manchester City at the King Power Stadium.

