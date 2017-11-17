Paul Merson: Arsene Wenger could quit after north London derby

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has claimed Arsene Wenger could end his managerial reign with the Gunners, should they suffer a heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Gunners currently trail Spurs by four points in the Premier League table following their fourth defeat of the season to Manchester City prior to the international break.



Speaking on Sky Sports News, Merson suggested that Wenger could seriously consider his future at Arsenal if Spurs manage to seal a comfortable victory at the Emirates this weekend.



"If Tottenham win this by three or four I can't see anyway back for Wenger. Forget about the FA Cup and winning that, if they get beat by three or four I think he could go 'that's it, I might as well leave'," he said.



Arsenal have possessed a 100 percent record at home with victories in all five of their league games, but they face a Tottenham side, who have been equally impressive on the road with four wins in five matches.



Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just twice in the Gunners' home ground in the Premier League era with the last three meetings all ending in a 1-1 draw.

