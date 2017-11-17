News » Premier League news » Newcastle United news
Jose Mourinho confirms Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return vs Newcastle United
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are in contention to feature against Newcastle United this weekend.
Speaking exclusively to MUTV, Mourinho confirmed that players who have been on the long-term injury list, could play against Rafa Benitez's side.
He said: "The players that stayed here and [were] recovering from injuries, even the ones that are recovering from big injuries, they are ready to play." Meanwhile, when asked to specifically name the players who could return, he added: "Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo."
Out of the trio, the return of Pogba is likely to be the most defining as the Frenchman made a significant impact during the opening stages of the campaign.
Pogba contributed two goals and two assists in just four Premier League outings before he suffered a hamstring problem in the Champions League outing versus Basel.
Rojo and Ibrahimovic also played influential roles in the left-back and centre-forward positions respectively last term, and their availability will provide a timely boost prior to the festive schedule.
Manchester United are currently trailing league leaders Manchester City by eight points, and Saturday's game against Newcastle United in a must-win if they are to keep pace with their arch-rivals in the title hunt.
