Jose Mourinho confirms Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return vs Newcastle United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the likes of Paul Pogba , Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are in contention to feature against Newcastle United this weekend.

Speaking exclusively to MUTV, Mourinho confirmed that players who have been on the long-term injury list, could play against Rafa Benitez's side.



He said: "The players that stayed here and [were] recovering from injuries, even the ones that are recovering from big injuries, they are ready to play." Meanwhile, when asked to specifically name the players who could return, he added: "Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo."



Out of the trio, the return of Pogba is likely to be the most defining as the Frenchman made a significant impact during the opening stages of the campaign.



Pogba contributed two goals and two assists in just four Premier League outings before he suffered a hamstring problem in the Champions League outing versus Basel.



Rojo and Ibrahimovic also played influential roles in the left-back and centre-forward positions respectively last term, and their availability will provide a timely boost prior to the festive schedule.



Manchester United are currently trailing league leaders Manchester City by eight points, and Saturday's game against Newcastle United in a must-win if they are to keep pace with their arch-rivals in the title hunt.









