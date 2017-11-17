Barcelona identify Arsenal star as Coutinho alternative

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil who is regarded as a possible alternative to Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho .

The Catalan giants failed with as many as three bids for the Brazil international in the summer, and there is a fear that they could miss out on his services at the end of the campaign.



As a result, Ernesto Valverde's side have earmarked Ozil as a backup option, and they could be prepared to discuss a cut-price deal with Arsenal during the winter transfer window, Mundo Deportivo reports



The World Cup winner currently has just seven months left on his Arsenal contract, and the Gunners are likely to favour a bargain deal with a foreign club rather than losing the German to a direct league rival on a Bosman next summer.



Manchester United are the top Premier League club rumoured to be keeping tabs on Ozil, but Arsene Wenger is unlikely to want the attacker to strengthen their rivals anytime soon.



Meanwhile, Barca are plotting to offload at least one of Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal or Denis Suarez during the winter transfer window, and Arsenal could yet finalise a part-exchange deal for Ozil.

