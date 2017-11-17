Arsenal eyeing move for Manchester United pair

Arsenal have reportedly identified Manchester United pair Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw as potential targets for the January transfer window.

Both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are approaching the final six months of their respective contracts in January, and there is a possibility that the Gunners could cash in on their services at the turn of the year.



According to The Mirror, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has earmarked Martial as a replacement for Sanchez, with the Frenchman struggling to command a regular spot at Old Trafford.



Martial has managed just three Premier League starts under United boss Jose Mourinho, but he has still impressed scoring on four occasions from the substitutes' bench.



The France international is currently behind Marcus Rashford for the left-wing spot, and his situation looks unlikely to change soon with Mourinho wanting more from him defensively.



Meanwhile, Shaw is also being eyed to strengthen the left wing-back position, which Sead Kolasinac has comfortably taken up at Arsenal this term.



The former Southampton graduate presently has a strained relationship with Mourinho and has been restricted to just two substitute appearances in the League Cup.



Marouane Fellaini is another who has recently emerged as a transfer option for Arsenal, but Manchester United are likely to be reluctant to sell to a top-six Premier League rival.

