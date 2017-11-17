Galatasaray join Marouane Fellaini pursuit

Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly joined Arsenal in the pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini .

The Belgium international turned down a contract extension earlier in September, and United are now starring at the prospect of losing the midfielder on a free next summer.



According to The Sun, Galatasaray will reportedly rival the likes of Arsenal as they see to lure the Belgian footballer between January and the end of the season.



Fellaini has been of huge influence in the United lineup with four goals in just eight appearances, but he has, however, managed just three starts in the top-flight.



Meanwhile, Galatasaray face competition from local rivals Besiktas while La Liga side Valencia are also keeping tabs on the former Everton midfielder.



Fellaini has recently turned down a two-year contract of just over £100,000-a-week, and he is said to want a significant wage hike owing to his standout performances this campaign.



The enforcer is also seeking assurances of regular first-team football with United, and this has urged him to consider his options heading into the New Year.

