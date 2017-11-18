Milan Skriniar on Chelsea radar

Chelsea have sent scouts to monitor Slovakia international defender Milan Skriniar . The Inter Milan star is reportedly wanted as a long-term replacement for David Luiz and Gary Cahill and is valued at a reported 35 million euros by Inter.





The 22-year-old, who played last season for Sampdoria and only joined Inter last August, has four years remaining on his deal in Milan and has had an impressive start to life at the San Siro. Skriniar has scored 2 goals in 12 games and is known as a goalscoring centre-back, having an impressive record for his first club in Slovakia, Zilina.



The 6 foot 2 defender is being monitored by Chelsea scouts with a view to a summer move and the Blues are confident that they can beat Premier League rivals Arsenal to the youngster's signature. The 22-year-old, who has represented Slovakia at every youth level, is regarded as one of the finest young defenders in Europe.



Skriniar is also being monitored by a trio of Spanish clubs, with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia also keen on the player.

