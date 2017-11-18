Diego Simeone responds to Everton speculation

Diego Simeone has ruled himself out of the Everton job as he intends to remain with Atletico Madrid for the next couple of years at the least.

A recent report from Sky Sports claimed that Simeone is the prime target for Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri, who is searching for a new head coach after Ronald Koeman's dismissal.



However, speaking in the lead-up to the Madrid derby, the 47-year-old refuted the claims and insisted that he could stay put at Wanda Metropolitano until the summer of 2019.



"I have read about it. I have said it many times - my future is linked to this club," he said, as per ESPN. "They will have to put up with me for at least two more years!"



Atletico Madrid have not had much success since their La Liga triumph back in 2014, and an average start to the current campaign sees them eight points off pace-setters Barcelona.



Despite the mixed set of results, the Argentine has been backed by club president Enrique Cerezo to remain at Atleti for the remainder of his contract, which expires in 2020.

