Confirmed Lineups: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Lacazette and Alli start
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has picked Alexandre Lacazette from the off for north London derby versus Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. The France international bagged a brace in the international friendly versus Germany, and he has earned his spot with the blossoming form.
Other than this, the Gunners have made another change at the back with Shkodran Mustafi fit to replace Francis Coquelin, who played in a makeshift central defensive role against Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Spurs have made five changes in their lineup starting from the back with Hugo Lloris replacing Paulo Gazzaniga in goal. Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies also come in for Serge Aurier and Danny Rose in the wing-back positions, although the latter has been left out of the squad together.
Elsewhere, Harry Winks has been benched in place of Mousa Dembele whilst Dele Alli has returned to the first XI to replace Heung-min Son after recovering from a minor hamstring problem incurred prior to the international break.
