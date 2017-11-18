Manchester United make Gareth Bale transfer decision

Manchester United will reportedly renew their interest in Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale next summer regardless of his ongoing injury concerns.





The Wales international has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford despite struggling with a series of injuries since the start of the 2016/17 season.



Bale has not featured for Real Madrid since the end of September, and his return could be delayed until the turn of the year after he recently suffered a thigh injury.



According to The Mirror, United intend to make a fresh approach for the 28-year-old at the end of the campaign with Jose Mourinho still keen on recruiting a world-class winger to his ranks.



Bale was valued at around £100m during last summer's transfer window, but AS has recently claimed that Los Blancos would be prepared to accept a fee of just around £62m for his services.



The former Tottenham Hotspur man has managed over 30 league appearances for Real Madrid for just a solitary season, and Zidane is deemed to have regretted the decision to keep hold of the winger.

