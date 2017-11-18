Antonio Conte confirms David Luiz will return for West Brom trip

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that David Luiz will be involved in the matchday squad when the Blues take on West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The Brazil international was left out of Manchester United game in place of Andreas Christensen, who put in a strong performance in the 1-0 triumph at Stamford Bridge.



Conte later on stressed the decision was purely tactical, and he has now confirmed that the Brazilian will feature against the Baggies, he told reporters: "Yes, David Luiz is in the squad. I repeat; it was a technical decision. Every single player has to react well and accept my decision."



Despite Luiz's involvement, it is certain whether he will command a starting role with Christensen having excelled in the Premier League games versus Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United this term.



Skipper Gary Cahill picked up a knock during England's international friendly versus Germany earlier last month, and he could be replaced with Antonio Rudiger in the heart of a three-man backline.

