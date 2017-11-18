Juventus turn down chance to sign Marouane Fellaini

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly snubbed the opportunity to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini during the January transfer window.

The Belgium international is highly regarded by United boss Jose Mourinho, but he is still said to be reluctant to extend his contract beyond next summer.



As a result, a host of elite clubs including Arsenal have been linked with his services, although United would prefer offloading the midfielder to a club overseas.



According to Goal.com, Fellaini's representative made contact with the Old Lady over a potential winter switch, but the Serie A holders were not interested in the discussion.



It is added that the Italian champions favour a move for Liverpool's Emre Can instead, who is also out of contract at the end of the 2017/18 season.



Fellaini has amassed four goals in just nine appearances for United across all competitions this term. He is expected to feature against Newcastle United in tonight's late kick-off at Old Trafford.

