PSG can sign Jose Mourinho for £30m next summer

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will have to pay a compensation fee of around £30m in order to pursue the services of manager Jose Mourinho from Manchester United next summer.

The 54-year-old is currently in a contract standoff with the Mancunian giants, and this has urged Les Parisiens to keep a close watch on the proceedings.



According to The Mirror, United managed to include a clause in Mourinho's contract in 2016, whereby they are assured of a bumper sum, should he leave prior to the expiry of his deal.



Mourinho has just 18 months left on his present contract, but United have the option of activating a one-year extension, which could see them due a two-year compensation, should he quit at the end of the season.



The self-proclaimed Special One guided United to EFL Cup and Europa League success during the previous campaign, and the club are currently second in this season's Premier League.

