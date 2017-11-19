Tottenham Hotspur could scupper Manchester United's move for Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a first refusal clause on Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale which puts them at an advantage to sign the Welshman ahead of Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho's men have been constantly associated with the Champions League winner, who is currently sidelined for a month with a thigh problem.



According to The Express, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy placed a clause inserted during the Welshman's sale back in 2013, which allows them to match any offers from the Premier League.



The report adds that the clause is valid until June 2019, and this keeps Spurs in the front seat to pursue Bale, should they plan to reacquire his services in the future.



Since Bale's departure, Spurs have progressed into one of England's leading clubs, but they are yet to find success in terms of silverware under Mauricio Pochettino.



Bale, 28, has managed just 10 appearances for club and country this term after suffering back-to-back calf and thigh injuries since September. As a result, he has only featured in 20 of Los Blancos' last 60 matches in all competitions.

