Daniel Sturridge to leave Liverpool in January?

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will reportedly push for a winter exit from Anfield in order to keep his World Cup hopes alive. The England international has largely played second fiddle to Roberto Firmino upfront this season.

Sturridge has managed to overcome his constant injury concerns this campaign, but he has managed just four starts in his 12 appearances for Liverpool.



As a result, the former Manchester City and Chelsea ace is eyeing a January exit from Merseyside in order to better his prospects of making Gareth Southgate's squad for next summer's World Cup, The Mirror claims.



It is added that Liverpool would be willing to listen to offers to help the striker's situation with a loan deal also being a possibility during the winter transfer window.



Southgate has recently hinted that he will only pick players who are playing regular league football with the respective clubs for next year's World Cup finals in Russia.

