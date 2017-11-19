Chelsea join race for in-form Premier League winger

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of highly-rated Watford winger Richarlison.

The Brazil youth international joined the Hornets from Fluminense for £13m in the summer, and he has since quickly adapted to the top-flight, contributing five goals in just 12 games.



According to The Sun, the 20-year-old caught the eye of Antonio Conte during the Hornets' 4-2 defeat to Chelsea last month, and the Italian is now looking at the prospect of luring him to Stamford Bridge.



The youngster was initially associated with a move to Manchester United in the summer, but his decision to join the Hornets has paid dividends with manager Marco Silva offering him a regular run on the left wing.



As a result, Richarlison has already been touted to earn a senior call-up with Brazil in March, and he looks on course to have a bright Premier League career ahead so long as he remains grounded.

