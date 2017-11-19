West Brom eyeing deal for Manchester United goalkeeper

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone during the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old is currently plying his trade with Aston Villa, whom he rejoined on a season-long loan in the summer after impressing in the backend of last season.



Johnstone has since been in fine form for the west Midlands side with seven assists in 16 Championship outings, and this has propelled Villa to fifth in the standings.



According to The Sun, the shot-stopper has a recall clause in his temporary contract which could be triggered in January, should the Baggies make an offer.



Johnstone was promoted to the United first-team squad during the 2011-2012 season, but he has since failed to make a single competitive appearance.



In this period, Johnstone has spent loan spells with Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Yeovil Town, Walsall, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End and he could now favour a move to a settled environment.



Johnstone could potentially compete with former United keeper Ben Foster for the number one role at West Bromwich Albion, who appear to be in a relegation scrap this season.

