Eden Hazard reacts to Chelsea's performance versus Qarabag

Belgium international Eden Hazard was pleased with Chelsea's 4-0 Champions League triumph over Qarabag which sealed their qualification to the last-16 of the competition.





The Azerbaijani champions threatened early with an effort which rattled the woodwork but the Blues therein dominated the play with Rashad Sadygov sent off early for hauling Willian in the penalty box.



Hazard opened the scoring for the Blues with the spot kick before Willian bagged a brace on either side of another penalty won by the Brazilian, which Cesc Fabregas converted.



Speaking after the game, Hazard was delighted with the performance, although he felt that the Blues should have scored more than four goals on the night.



He told BT Sport: "We did everything well, apart from conceding the first chance when they hit the post. Maybe that would be different if that went in. We should have scored more.



"It is easy to play with these good players. We have a big game at Liverpool on Saturday so it was good to have a small rest. We are ready for Saturday."



As a result of the victory, Chelsea are first in their Champions League group and the final game versus Atletico Madrid will make or break their chances of finishing top of the standings.



The reigning Premier League champions face a testing challenge against Liverpool on Saturday evening, and manager Antonio Conte will hope that the long-distance travel won't have a significant impact on his club's showing.

