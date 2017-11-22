News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Confirmed Chelsea lineup vs Qarabag, Hazard starts upfront, Luiz returns
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has picked a strong-looking lineup for this evening's Champions League outing versus Qarabag.
The Italian head coach has made four changes to his lineup from the West Bromwich Albion game with David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Willian and Pedro coming into the fray.
Luiz has played no part in the Blues' last two fixtures, but the Brazilian has come in for Andreas Christensen, who is likely to start versus Liverpool on Saturday.
Aside from this, Gary Cahill makes way for Antonio Rudiger in central defence while Willian and Pedro come in for Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata respectively.
In Morata's absence in the first XI, Eden Hazard is set to lead the line against the Azerbaijani champions whilst Cesc Fabregas has dropped into midfield to play alongside N'Golo Kante.
Confirmed Lineup: Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Davide Zappacosta, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Eden Hazard
Chelsea news
Eden Hazard reacts to Chelsea's performance versus Qarabag
Confirmed Chelsea lineup vs Qarabag, Hazard starts upfront, Luiz returns
Liverpool news
Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing loan move for PSG star
Manchester City to compete with Liverpool for Premier League centre-back