Vardy explains reasons behind rejecting Arsenal transfer

Leicester City and England international striker Jamie Vardy has revealed the reasons why he decided to turn down a move to Arsenal. After having helped the Foxes to their first ever Premier League title, Vardy was the subject of a £20 million offer from the Gunners.





Arsene Wenger had made Jamie Vardy his primary transfer target during the summer after Leicester City won the league title but the striker decided against making a move to the Emirates.



The England star revealed to the BBC the reasons why he decided against a move to North London: “It’s a decision that I came to. I thought about all the positives and negatives. I made my decision and stuck by my decision and I’m still here.



“You always say that [you want to stay] but the manager might get fed up with me and say ‘on your bike’ so we’ll have to wait and see.”



Jamie Vardy signed a new deal with Leicester City upon rejecting the Arsenal move.

