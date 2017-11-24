Feyenoord manager flattered by Arsenal link

Former Arsenal midfielder and current Feyenoord manager Gio van Bronckhorst is flattered to have been linked with a future as the Arsenal manager. With Arsene Wenger 's long-term future at the Emirates still undecided, it is understood that the Arsenal board are already weighing up potential replacements for the Frenchman.





Arsenal have been linked with a host of Europe's top managerial talent but in recent times there remains some uncertainty about who will potentially take over from Arsene Wenger. There are rumours that Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe continues to impress Arsenal executive Ivan Gazidis, but it is Arsene Wenger's preference that Feyenoord coach Gio Van Bronckhorst be considered for the role.



Rumours suggest that the Dutchman, who helped Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last year, could be lined up to take over Arsenal in 18 months time.



Gio himself is flattered to have been linked with the Arsenal role: “Of course I am flattered. I had a wonderful time with Arsene as manager when I played there. It was a long time ago, but he is an excellent coach.



“So of course I am flattered by the link to Arsenal. I think everyone would be flattered. But now my job is at Feyenoord and I’m still enjoying my time here. It gives me a lot of energy, even in this period when everything doesn’t go like we want it too.”



Van Bronckhorst enjoyed 2 successful years at Arsenal before making a move to Barcelona.

