Manchester United cool Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann interest

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in long-term targets Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann owing to the glowing form of Anthony Martial .

Jose Mourinho had been keen on recruiting a world-class forward to his ranks in the summer, and both Griezmann and Bale were linked during different stages of the transfer window.



Ultimately, a deal could not materialise for either, but it had been suggested that United could monitor the pairing with a view to a potential transfer at the end of the season.



However, according to The Independent, Mourinho is now re-considering his plans to bring in a recruit with Martial having finally 'clicked' with his style of play.



The France international amassed eight goals during the course of the previous campaign, but he has already attained a similar tally this term in the space of just 20 appearances.



Martial has been a regular starter in the Premier League of late, and Mourinho is pleased with the forward's 'ruthlessness' which has taken his game to a new level.

