Manchester United attacker linked with Bundesliga return

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are considering the prospect of re-signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan , who has endured a difficult time at Manchester United over the past month.

The Armenia international started the season in prime fashion as he contributed five assists in the space of three Premier League games, but he has since struggled with just two goals in the next 14 appearances.



Mkhitaryan has not featured for United in the last five matches across all competitions, and this period has coincided with the upturn in form of Jesse Lingard, who is now the preferred choice behind the main marksman.



According to The Star, Dortmund are weighing up an attempt to re-sign the Armenian despite him pushing through a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.



Dortmund are currently winless in the last 10 matches across all competitions, and they are hoping to recruit Mkhitaryan in order to bring a change to their fortunes.



The former German champions held a significant lead over Bayern Munich at one stage of the campaign, but they are now trailing the Bundesliga pace-setters by 10 points.

