Chelsea to battle Arsenal for Serie A midfielder

Premier League holders Chelsea are set to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto , Corriere dello Sport has revealed.





The Czech international was associated with a switch to north London earlier in the summer, but the Gunners did not make a formal enquiry for the 21-year-old.



Since then, the 21-year-old has been in fine touch for the Italian outfit, contributing five goals and one assist in the space of just 15 matches across all competitions.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has underlined the versatile midfielder as a potential replacement for contract rebel Mesut Ozil but according to Corriere dello Sport, the Blues have joined the pursuit of Jankto.



Aside from Chelsea, Jankto is also attracting Serie A interest from the likes of AC Milan and Juventus, both of whom are looking to add a box-to-box midfielder to their ranks.



Jankto made his international debut for the Czech Republic earlier in March where he scored coming on a second-half substitute versus Lithuania. He has since managed nine more caps for his nation.

