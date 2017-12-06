Real Madrid boss makes contact with Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard . The Belgium international has been linked with the European champions in the past, and they now appear keen on luring him to the Bernabeu.





A recent report from The Times claimed that Hazard is delaying discussions over a fresh Blues contract as he is keeping a close watch on any imminent interest from Los Blancos.



Spanish outlet Diario Gol has now added to the story by suggesting that Zidane has been in touch with the 26-year-old over the past week with regards to a future move to Madrid.



Hazard has previously revealed his admiration for Zidane as well as Real Madrid, but he has also insisted that he is content playing for Chelsea with whom he aims to secure domestic and European success this term.



The Belgian has netted 80 goals in nearly 275 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from Lille in the summer of 2020. He presently has two-and-a-half years left on his present deal with the English champions.

