Inter Milan propose swap deal involving Juan Mata

Inter Milan have reportedly offered Manchester United the chance to sign Joao Mario in a straight exchange deal involving Juan Mata .

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have proposed a swap deal for Mario, who has managed just four starts in the Serie A this season.



However, Jose Mourinho is not in preference of including Mata in the agreement despite being interested in a potential winter move for his compatriot.



Mata has turned out to be a valuable first-team player during Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford, and the Portuguese is looking to activate a 12-month extension to prolong the midfielder's stay beyond next summer.



The report adds that the manager would favour offering Henrikh Mkhitaryan instead for Mario, although the Nerazzurri will have to pay an additional sum for the deal to go through.



The Armenia international has fallen out-of-favour at Old Trafford over the past month, and he has managed just one bench appearance since his half-time substitution in the Chelsea defeat last month.

