'We can do anything', Eden Hazard unfazed by PSG, Barcelona challenge

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is unfazed by the prospect of facing one of Barcelona of Paris Saint-Germain in the first knock-out round of the Champions League.

The Blues played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the final group game despite receiving a number of clear-cut chances including a costly miss from Willian in the dying minutes of the clash.



As a result, Antonio Conte's side finished second in their standings, but Hazard insists that the Blues are capable of beating any side in the last 16 of the elite competition.



"Their goalkeeper was on fire. We should top the group but it's a good draw, Atletico are very strong. We are happy," he told BT Sport. "It's not a problem who we get, we are Chelsea. We are a top team too. We can do anything."



Should Liverpool secure top spot in their Champions League group, the Blues will have just three teams in Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain or Besiktas they could tackle as clubs from the same nation are not drawn together during the first knockout phase.



The English champions will now shift their attention to the Premier League, where they face West Ham United in a local derby at the London Stadium on Saturday.

