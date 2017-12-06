Manchester City plan to make significant bid for Arsenal forward in January

Manchester United are prepared to flex their financial muscles in order to lure Alexis Sanchez to the Etihad during the winter transfer window. The Chile international has just seven months left on his current Arsenal deal.

The Citizens were hot on the trail of the 28-year-old last summer and could have acquired his services, had the Gunners found a suitable replacement prior to deadline day.



Since then, it has been suggested that the Premier League leaders could make a winter approach for the Chilean, and it is now reported that they are willing to bid 'big' for his services amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.



According to The Telegraph, the north London giants are likely to play hardball over negotiations once more as they need to find a potential successor first before offloading their attacker.



Nevertheless, the FA Cup holders could be tempted into an instant sale, should the Citizens pay up a fee 'in excess of £50m' in the upcoming transfer window.



Sanchez started the campaign in a relatively slow fashion, but he has since got onto the scoresheet on a regular basis with three Premier League goals since the last international break.

