Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Adam Lallana

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has affirmed that Adam Lallana will make the matchday squad when the Reds travel to the south Coast to take on Bournemouth this weekend.





The England international made his much-anticipated comeback from a thigh injury in the 1-1 draw versus Chelsea last month, where he came off the bench for the final five minutes.



Lallana has since been excluded from Klopp's plans, but the German has now confirmed that the midfielder will have some part to play at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.



In his press-conference prior to the Cherries game, Klopp said, via ESPN: "Adam Lallana is back in full and normal training. If nothing changed since yesterday then he will be ready for the squad at least."



Liverpool head into the game on the back of disappointing draws versus Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield, but Klopp is nevertheless expected to rotate his squad owing to the congested schedule.



The Merseyside giants are currently just behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with only goal difference separating them from a Champions League qualification spot.

