Chelsea boss provides update on Alvaro Morata's back injury

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that Alvaro Morata will feature against Southampton on Saturday despite having a minor problem with his back.

The Spain international was left out of the matchday squad altogether against Huddersfield Town in midweek, but this did not disrupt the Blues' attack with the likes of Willian and Pedro contributing goals.



Morata was initially deemed doubtful to take on the Saints this weekend, but Conte expects the Blues' record signing to be available for tomorrow's game.



He said, via Standard Sport: "It is better. He trained with us two days ago, yesterday and today. He has this pain in his back but he's in contention for tomorrow's game,"



Morata has been in a poor scoring run of late, but he has nevertheless notched 10 goals and four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.



Willian took his chance with both hands against Huddersfield on Tuesday night, and it will be interesting to see whether Conte sticks with the 3-4-3 formation versus Southampton.





