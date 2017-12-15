Jose Mourinho reveals January transfer plans

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is open to doing business in the January transfer window, provided the right player is made available.





Speaking prior to the West Brom game, Mourinho confirmed that Eric Bailly is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines after he suffered an ankle injury which is alleged to have happened in first-team training.



In relation, the Portuguese tactician was posed a question on his transfer plans, where he refused to rule out the prospect of pursuing a new recruit next month.



He told reporters, via The Mirror: "I'm not a big defender of the January market, but there are players and situations that sometimes you have the chance to do and you shouldn't lose that chance.



"I don't like the January market just to buy. But if you can buy one you would buy in June for July, with the chance a few months before, then great."



United have been linked with several high-profile players over the past few months with Arsenal's Mesut Ozil among their prime targets, although a deal may not be possible until the summer.



With Manchester City already creating an 11-point gap over United at the top of the table, Mourinho would surely prefer a winter spending spree with a budget of around £80m said to be at his disposal.

